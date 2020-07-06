Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 335,165 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

