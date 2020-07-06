Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

