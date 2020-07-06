Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 579,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

