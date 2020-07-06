Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.