Analysts Set BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $63.75

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,351,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

BWXT opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

