Analysts Set InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) PT at $4.33

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

INWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

