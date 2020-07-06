Analysts Set Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Target Price at $40.71

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of MDLA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Medallia’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at $76,866,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $990,549.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,754.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Medallia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 452,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

