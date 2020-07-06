Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $43.30

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $866.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

