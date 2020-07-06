Analyzing Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and HMS (OTCMKTS:HMSY)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HMS 0 1 6 0 2.86

HMS has a consensus price target of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given HMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HMS is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% HMS 12.35% 11.47% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and HMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.21 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A HMS $626.40 million 4.65 $87.22 million $1.15 28.64

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Summary

HMS beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

