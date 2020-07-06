APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 211,194 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 103,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 838,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,280 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.