APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of NetEase worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $430.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $441.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

