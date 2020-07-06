APG Asset Management N.V. Has $44.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 218.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,154 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $44,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $291.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,424 shares of company stock worth $83,791,273 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

