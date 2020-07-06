APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.63% of Hess worth $64,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $16,177,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

