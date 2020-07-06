AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

COR stock opened at $124.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

