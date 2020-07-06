AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $21.95 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

