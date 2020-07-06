AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

