ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

