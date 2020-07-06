At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of At Home Group worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 188,614 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

