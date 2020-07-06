Axa Takes $5.22 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Axa bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Axa owned 0.07% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of EXPE opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

