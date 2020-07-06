Axa Trims Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Axa lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

