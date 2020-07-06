Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $487,569,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.29 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.