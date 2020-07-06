Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

