BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,181,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.