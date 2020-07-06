Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 134,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.81 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

