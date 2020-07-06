BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $100.35 on Monday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.