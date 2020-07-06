Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GATX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter.

GATX opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

