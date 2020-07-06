Brokerages Set Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT at $35.00

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyondspring by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beyondspring by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Beyondspring by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Beyondspring by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

