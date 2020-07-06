BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of RA opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.