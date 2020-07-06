Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

