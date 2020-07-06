Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

