Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.36. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

