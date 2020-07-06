Citigroup Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to “Buy”

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -298.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $9,397,200 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

