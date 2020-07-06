Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,948,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,473 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,712,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

