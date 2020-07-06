Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $290.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average is $311.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

