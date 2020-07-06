Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

