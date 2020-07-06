Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $102.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.