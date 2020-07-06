CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of -0.59. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CytoDyn will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

