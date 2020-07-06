Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

