Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

