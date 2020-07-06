DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

