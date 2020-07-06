Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

