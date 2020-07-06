eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.