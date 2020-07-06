Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $934,154.67 and $3,149.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.61 or 0.05094437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

