Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Endava by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

DAVA opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Endava PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

