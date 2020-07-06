Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

