Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 17,000 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

