Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $155,000 in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of MDP opened at $14.67 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

