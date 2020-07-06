Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 2,086 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Veritiv worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $16.53 on Monday. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

