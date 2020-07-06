Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.