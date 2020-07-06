Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 56,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

